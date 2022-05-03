Local Football Fixtures For Next Weekend May 6/7/8.

By Richard Beale….

This weekend sees the final round of matches in the AKSA Super League and AKSA League 1. Of course, after these matches, there will be some promotion and relegation issues to be settled in the “playoffs”.

The BTM League 2 will be starting very shortly which is a summer season that finishes before the really hot weather arrives. I shall let you know of the fixtures when the Football Federation releases them.

Below are “selected ” local football fixtures, for the next two weekends, which may be in Expats locations. Matches marked *** are what I think are the “pick of the weekend” games.

MATCHES KICK OFF 5pm UNLESS STATED

SL = AKSA Super League. LI = AKSA League 1.

Fri May 6 Doğan Türk Birliği v Gönyeli SK SL Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır Stadium Sat May 7 Mağusa Türk Gücü v Göçmenköy İYSK SL Famağusta Dr Fazıl Küçük Stadium. Sat May 7 Yeniboğaziçi v Esentepe KKSK *** L1 Yeniboğaziçi Osman Ergün Mehmet Stadium Sat May 7 Çetinkaya TŞK v Karşıyaka ASK *** L1 Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium Sat May 7 L.Gençler Birliği SK v China Bazaar Gençlik Gücü *** L1 İskele Cumhuriyet Stadium Sun May 8 Yenicami AK v Yonpaş Dumpulınar TSK SL Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium Sun May 8 Türk Ocak v Lefke TSK SL Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır Stadium Sun May 8 Maraş GSK v SFC Dörtyol *** L1 Famağusta Necip Halil Stadium