Local Football Fixtures For Next Weekend May 6/7/8.

By Richard Beale….

This weekend sees the final round of matches in the AKSA Super League and AKSA League 1. Of course, after these matches, there will be some promotion and relegation issues to be settled in the “playoffs”.

The BTM League 2 will be starting very shortly which is a  summer season that finishes before the really hot weather arrives. I shall let you know of the fixtures when the Football Federation releases them.

Below are “selected ” local football fixtures, for the next two weekends, which may be in Expats locations. Matches marked  *** are what I think are the “pick of the weekend” games.

MATCHES KICK OFF 5pm UNLESS  STATED

SL =  AKSA Super League.   LI = AKSA League 1.  

 Fri May 6 Doğan Türk Birliği  Gönyeli SK SL  Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır Stadium
Sat May 7 Mağusa Türk Gücü  Göçmenköy İYSK SL  Famağusta Dr Fazıl Küçük Stadium.
Sat May 7 Yeniboğaziçi   Esentepe KKSK***  L1 Yeniboğaziçi Osman Ergün Mehmet Stadium 
Sat May 7 Çetinkaya TŞK  Karşıyaka ASK ***  L1 Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium
Sat May 7 L.Gençler Birliği SK   China Bazaar Gençlik Gücü ***  L1 İskele Cumhuriyet Stadium 
Sun May 8 Yenicami AK  Yonpaş Dumpulınar TSK SL  Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium
Sun May 8 Türk Ocak  Lefke TSK SL  Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır Stadium
Sun May 8 Maraş GSK  SFC Dörtyol ***  L1 Famağusta Necip Halil Stadium 

