Sumarts Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 22nd April 2022

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford ….

Hello readers,

We had a great fun packed night at Hati’s Café, Esentepe with Sumarts Karaoke on 22nd April 2022

Hati served beautiful Bangers and Mash on the menu and it certainly was very yummy and more some.

We decided to do Killer Karaoke where everybody else choose what the Karaoke singings had to sing and I have never laughed so much in my life and it was great fun and great entertainment !!

Well done to all the karaoke singers who entertained us and thank you to everybody that joined us making it a great night. If that was not enough, Hati worked so hard to make it a great night so let’s give her a big thank you.

Don’t forget we are here at Hati’s Café every Friday night with Karaoke from 8.00 pm with food being served from 6.00 pm so don’t forget to book your place and meal to avoid disappointment.

Keep Singing

Susie Q Xxx