Mayor Güngördü exchanges Bairam greetings with market trader

Girne Mayor, Nidai Güngördü visited the Wednesday Market ahead of the Ramadan Bairam festivities, exchanged greetings with and offered holiday sweets to shopkeepers. Keeping traditions alive was important he said and that Bayram celebrations were the symbol of unity and solidarity.

He said such days of celebrations brought people closer to each other and bolstered communal peace and harmony. Intensified feelings of love, respect and solidarity experienced during the holidays were amongst our mutual most valued qualities that symbolise unity and togetherness. Continuing in the same vein he offered his most sincere congratulations, first to all his personnel, then the shopkeepers and all the citizens.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality