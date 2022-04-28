Mustafa Cağatay primary school visited KAR Rescue Centre

Readers mail….

From Kyrenia Animal Rescue….

On Friday 8th April 32 very excited 9 /10 year olds arrived at the rescue centre for a visit. They were from Mustafa Cağatay primary school in Zeytinlik and were accompanied by 2 teachers and their Head teacher Dr. Sait Coşaner.

Not only had they brought donations of food but between the children they had collected an amazing 1615 TL to donate to KAR for the animals.

They had a look around the dogs and the cattery found out about the centre and took it in turns to walk some of the dogs if they wanted to, which they really enjoyed.

The Education team gave the teachers a pack of their workbooks called `The Happy Pets workbook ` and the team members were delighted to see photos of them enjoying the workbooks in a lesson. When the workbooks are completed they go home to the families to see and are in both Turkish and English.

A big thank you to the Head Teacher, staff and children for coming to visit the animals at KAR and their wonderful donations. We hope to see you again.