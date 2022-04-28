Girne Municipality services are ready for Ramadan

Girne Municipality has taken measures to serve the people of Girne during the Ramadan holiday. Municipality teams will collect the garbage from the Bazaar Center, Kordonboyu, and Hotels, including the first day of the holiday, and will also provide cleaning services in accordance with their routine schedule.

Before the holiday, the municipal police (law enforcement) and the health branch will inspect the workplaces and restaurants in the city, and also control unauthorised peddlers.

The municipality, which has taken measures to provide burial services during the feast, has carried out maintenance at the cemeteries and made them ready for holiday visitors

Emphasizing that a much more sensitive period has been entered due to the opening of all workplaces in the normalization process we are in, the authorities are reminded of the obligation to comply with the rules set by the Council of Ministers, the Municipality, and other relevant public institutions, and wished everyone a healthy holiday.

Citizens can call Girne Municipality durıng the Batram holıday in Emergencies, on the phone numbers below.

Zonıng 0548 881 21 14

Publıc Works 0542 852 21 18

Cleanıng Works 0533 871 29 29 / 0533 825 01 04

Water Works 0542 882 11 18 / 0548 838 88 10

Sewage Works 0533 870 20 17

Funeral And Burial Work 0533 840 52 20 / 0533 850 64 13

Jurısdıctıon Servıces 0533 826 25 47 – 0533 868 28 57

Health Works 0533 870 20 14

In addition, for all kinds of information and complaints, you can call ALO 185 within the borders of the town.

Girne Municipality congratulates all our people and Girne residents on Eid al-Fitr and wishes them health and well-being.

Girne Municipality

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality