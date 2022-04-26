President Receives Swedish Ambassador

President Ersin Tatar received the Swedish Ambassador, Anders Hagelberg, on Saturday, April 23.

President Tatar said that the TRNC expects Sweden to take a balanced stance on the Cyprus issue by considering political equality. He drew attention to the unfair isolation imposed on the Turkish Cypriot people. President Tatar stated that Sweden was a special country whose soldiers served under the umbrella of the United Nations in the 1960s and 1970s, and who witnessed the Greek Cypriot-Greek duo’s attacks and cruelty towards Turkish Cypriots and their aim of annexing Cyprus to Greece.

President Tatar said that he follows the Ukraine-Russia war in the TRNC with concern. He commented: “Some of us thought that wars were buried in the pages of history, that the world had changed and that the times of war were behind us. This war demonstrated that we should be careful and reinforce the Turkish Cypriot position, on the Cyprus issue, for the continuation of Turkey’s full and effective guarantee. We do not want a repeat of the persecution of Turkish Cypriots experienced on the island in the recent past. I hope that all the happenings in Ukraine will change the international community’s view of the Cyprus issue, taking into account the equal vested rights of the parties and the realities on the island.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office