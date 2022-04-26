Easter Message from President Ersin Tatar

President Ersin Tatar issued a celebratory message on the occasion of Easter saying:

“I congratulate the Easter of the Greek Cypriots and the whole Orthodox Christian world, with whom we share our island as equals. It is our greatest wish that Easter and our Ramadan Feast, which we will celebrate soon, will lead to an increase in tolerance between faiths and that brotherhood, peace and tranquillity will prevail all over the world and within our Island. With these feelings and thoughts, I wish this holy day to bring blessings to all humanity and our citizens from different religions and sects living in the TRNC”.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office