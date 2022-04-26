23 April National Sovereignty and Children’s Day celebrated

The 23rd of April National Sovereignty and Children’s Day was celebrated with ceremonies and activities across the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. The Day was created by the founder of the Republic of Turkiye, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

The ceremony held in front of the Atatürk monument in the capital, Lefkoşa, was attended by the President, Ersin Tatar. In his speech at the ceremony, the President emphasised the importance of sovereignty to which the 23rd of April National Sovereignty and Children’s Day is dedicated.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office