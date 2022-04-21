Susie’s Big Music Quiz 18th April results at the Diiva Restaurant

Readers mail ….
Susie L Ford …. Quiz Master ….
Hello Readers,
It was a good night for Susie’s Big Music Quiz at the Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe on 18th April 2022
The rounds were: A Tabletop, 1980s, UB40, Duets, Musicals, Films, and the Big 20.
The results were:
- 1st Shebells Reserve
- 2nd Tyke That
- And The Famous Lemon Went To ….. The Fab 5 !!!
We had a lovely atmosphere and yummy food which we all enjoyed.
Thank you to the teams for joining us and a big thank you to Ali Raza and his team for hosting us and helping us have a very enjoyable evening.
The Big Music Quiz’s is held once a month at Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe and the next event will be in May on a date to be decided!
Keep Quizzing
Susie Q Xxxxx
