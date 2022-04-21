Readers Mail

Susie’s Big Music Quiz 18th April results at the Diiva Restaurant

By on ( Leave a comment )

Readers mail ….
Susie L Ford …. Quiz Master ….

Hello Readers,

It was a good night for Susie’s Big Music Quiz at the Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe on 18th April 2022

The rounds were: A Tabletop, 1980s, UB40, Duets, Musicals, Films, and the Big 20.

The results were:

  • 1st      Shebells Reserve
  • 2nd     Tyke That
  • And  The Famous Lemon Went To ….. The Fab 5 !!!

We had a lovely atmosphere and yummy food which we all enjoyed.  

Thank you to the teams for joining us and a big thank you to  Ali Raza and his team for hosting us and helping  us have a very enjoyable evening.

The Big Music Quiz’s is held once a month at  Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe and the next event will be in May on a date to be decided!

Keep Quizzing

Susie  Q  Xxxxx

2nd Tyke That
Fab 5 with the Lemon
Lemons anybody?

Categories: Readers Mail, Reviews

Tagged as: , , ,

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.