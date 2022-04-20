Near East University visit to KAR Rescue Centre

By Chris Elliott…

I noticed another posting on the KAR Facebook page which reminded me of visits I had made to their rescue centre to report events or just walk dogs with my family.



“Thank you to the students from Near East University in Lefkoşa who visited KAR Rescue Centre on Saturday morning 9th April as part of the Social Education Programme in their courses.

They brought some fabulous donations of food with them which went down really well with our animals.

They enjoyed spending time in the cattery, playing with the kittens and looking around the centre at the dogs. Two of the students, Vanessa and Lois, helped walk Fletcher and Poppy.

Good luck to you all with your studies.”