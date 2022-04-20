TRNC Presidency rebukes Anastasiades over unethical comments

Statements made by the leader of the Greek Cypriot Administration, Nikos Anastasiades, following the launch of an Action Plan to ensure the effective participation of women in a possible reconciliation process, were condemned by President ErsinTatar as being contrary to diplomatic ethical values.

On 13th April TRNC President Ersin Tatar, together with the Greek Cypriot leader Anastasiades, participated in the launch of the Action Plan which was prepared to make recommendations to ensure the effective participation of women in a possible reconciliation process. After the presentations at the event, hosted by the head of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus, Colin Stewart, the two leaders congratulated the members of the Bilateral Technical Committee. However, certain topics that came to the agenda during the conversation were distorted by the Greek Cypriot leader Anastasides as soon as he left the event, in breach of normal diplomatic ethical values.

In response to the views of Anastasiades, regarding the transition to the official process, President Tatar repeated that the Turkish Cypriot side’s position is clear, namely for the start of a new and official negotiation process. The Turkish Cypriot side will not waste its time with exhausted models, including the 2004 referendum, as this serves no other purpose than to maintain the status quo. The biggest reason for the failure of all these years of processes is the lack of equality between the parties. In the light of all these facts, Tatar stated, a new and official process can begin after the acceptance of sovereign equality and equal international status, which are the vested rights of the Turkish Cypriot people. The most realistic formula of a just, realistic and sustainable reconciliation in Cyprus is that of two states with sovereign equality and equal international status.

President Tatar also underlined that the Turkish Cypriot people will not relinquish their vested rights under any circumstances but that the Turkish Cypriot side is ready to approach the Cyprus problem constructively and in good faith for a reconciliation as soon as possible, on the basis of sovereign equality and equal international status.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office