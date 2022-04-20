Moonshine Easter Craft Fayre was a huge success

Readers mail….

From Mary Evans….

Hello readers,

What an amazing day we had at Moonshine Bar and Restaurant, Esentepe on Sunday 17th April to celebrate Easter, thank you so much Mehmet Bilir and Furkan Bilir for hosting the event and for all your hard work and your scrumptious food.

A huge thank you to all our wonderful stallholders who had amazing products on offer and for everyone who helped throughout the day.

The winning ticket number for the Easter hamper was 199 and was won by Malcolm Curtis .

We raised a total of 4,910 TL which will be paid into our two appointed vets accounts for the Tatlisu street dogs and Rob’s rescues.

Thank you to everyone who attended, we hope you enjoyed it as much as we did.

Mary Xxxxx