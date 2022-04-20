ARUCAD and two notable artists discussed World Art Day

On the15th of April two notable artists from North Cyprus, artist Emin Çizenel and pianist Rüya Taner were at a unique World Art Day meeting, organised at the Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD) and moderated by Oya Silbery. The two artists famous for their achievements in Cyprus and abroad, talked about the background of performing their craft on the island and childhood and educational experiences.

Rüya Taner related the support of her artistic family and how she was following in the footsteps of her father and grandfather. She said that she was awarded a TRNC State scholarship after the adoption of a similar law passed in Türkiye to send gifted children like İdil Biret and Suna Kan abroad. This enabled her to study at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London and progress in her field. Ms Taner is one of the leading concert pianists of Türkiye and Northern Cyprus and has performed in 90 countries to date.

L to R -Oya Silbery, Emin Çizenel and Rüya Taner

Emin Çizenel, has held many personal exhibitions in this country and abroad. He emphasised that establishing an individual style in art was a difficult period and the hardest time for young artists after leaving school, was in fact just the beginning. He was against intense stylising and when designing the main themes of each exhibition he stayed open to new adventures and tried to carry his art to novel areas. He was thus managing to keep his thinking fresh and original even being experimental was important for him. Çizenel gave detailed information about the images he shared with the public and his sources of inspiration. Almost every piece of his work dealt with a childhood memory, a political problem or an event pertinent to the facts of Cyprus. He said after graduating he had been offered to establish a studio in Istanbul but the geography he had been born into was the source of his sustenance. The place had a multilayered past, destined to be sorrowful but it was the right choice to make a good artist.

Çizenel stated that artworks production and its intellectual dimension have a very short history in Cyprus but the current situation should not be underestimated as art lovers on the island had also come a long way. Cyprus was indeed an island but the assumption that it was isolated from the art centres of the world was wrong. We lived in a global world and the public in Cyprus could now appreciate even pioneering exhibitions.

Institutions like the AKM were not fully functional due to a shortage of supporting crews and bad management and not because of a shortage of artists or cultural activities. Nevertheless there were good developments by private entrepreneurs. ARUCAD for example had emerged as an excellent project. The Art Rooms also, was putting on a wonderful performance as a gallery. Both developments were extremely important for the artistic medium and its future in Cyprus.

The meeting was held in the ARUCAD Conference Hall and broadcast free on the University’s YouTube, Facebook and LinkedIn channels.

Source (Turkish): Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD)