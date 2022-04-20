Entertainment

Strawberry and Bingo Night at Hati’s Café, in Esentepe

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford ….

Hello Readers,

We had a lovely night at Hatis Café, Esentepe with Martin’s Bingo  on19th April 2022 

The food as always was beautiful with steak pies, chicken shish and chicken chops, wonderful mezes and BIG FAT strawberries for dessert.  No one leaves Hati’s hungry and the service as always was fantastic and add to that the company and atmosphere and what more could you want.

There was lots of laughter and a big well done to all those who won in the bingo and thank you all from Martin and I for joining us .

Let’s give a big thank you to Hati as always for hosting us and making us feel like part of the family.

Our Bingo is every Tuesday with food being served from 6.00 pm and eyes down at 8.00 pm so please book your place and food early with us to avoid disappointment.

 Legs eleven, wobble wobble and quack quack.

Safe journey home Tinks. 

Susie Q Xxxxx

PS thank you to Helen Cox for the great pictures above.

 

 

