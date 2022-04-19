Hygiene Inspections in Girne from 21st March to 14th April 2022

For safeguarding public health hygiene inspections of establishments selling food and drinks as well as where food production and sales take place in Girne are continuing.

A total of 133 businesses were inspected for general hygiene along basic food safety criteria by the Health Branch teams of the Municipality between 21st March and 14th April 2022. Where nonconformities were detected written fixed period notices were issued and legal actions were taken against some enterprises.

2 businesses found to be serving under conditions that risked food safety were sealed and closed down. A total of 2,138 TL fines were imposed on a mini-market and a bakery where deficiencies were still present.

During health safety checks carried out in the last few days, the kitchen of Akdeniz Student Dormitories, run under deficient regulations, and Halilibrahim Sofrası Restaurant with technical defects in food production, were closed and sealed.

Altogether 32 businesses were given written warnings having failed our ongoing hygiene inspections based on legal health regulations and application of scientific data without favouritism. 5 of those were also served with closure notices if they did not make up for their deficiencies. Various food products were seized for destruction from two different supermarkets operating with inappropriate sales conditions.

Mayor of Girne, Nidai Güngördü said: “As the municipal authority our aim is to protect public health with ongoing official inspections. We are now approaching the summer season after the long period of shut downs. Increasing activity in the dining, drinking and entertainment venues in the centre of Girne is very promising. However, it is very important for all of us that our food-related businesses provide services in accordance with the legal regulations and principles that safeguard human health. Protection of the economic contribution of the reviving tourism industry will ensure a steady increase in welfare. I believe that our business operators will appreciate the sensitivity of that point. I hope that the tourism season will be lucrative to all associated and good for our country as a whole”.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality