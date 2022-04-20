New Covid Rules announced by TRNC Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health announced, on 19th April, the removal of some of the rules in effect due to the Covid-19 pandemic. From now on the Stay Safe Application will not be asked for on entering the country. Those coming from abroad will be able to enter the country by showing their vaccination card or, if unvaccinated, a clear PCR test taken within 72 hours or a clear antigen test taken within 24 hours. The Health Committee also lifted the need for a Covid 19 test for intra-island crossings.

Adapasses must be shown at the entrance to indoor entertainment centres or, for unvaccinated people, a clear antigen test performed in the last 24 hours. Places that fall under the definition of indoor area are listed as follows: Bars, clubs, casinos, cinemas/theatres, indoor areas of hotels, indoor children’s playgrounds, barber/hairdresser/beauty salons, Spa centres, tattoo parlours, nightclubs, restaurants/cafes, indoor sports/gym activities.

School staff or students will be able to return to school with a negative antigen test at the end of the isolation period.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office