Azizoğlu presented his two books to Girne Mayor

Abdullah Azizoğlu, journalist, writer and poet, presented his two books, “About Life” and “Poems and Town Stories in Verse” to Girne Mayor, Nidai Güngördü in the Municipality Services building.

In his speech at the reception Güngördü, laid emphasis on the importance of creativity and drew attention to the fact that books are the most important way of conveying past events to future generations. He expressed his pleasure in meeting Azizoğlu and in thanking him, wished that his books will continue with their success.

Azizoğlu said: “Although writing in prose is easier due to my profession I have chosen the more difficult art of poetry, as I do with everything else”. He had started adventures in poetry in his youth but only at 70 he has had the courage to publish, in an effort to leave behind something worthwhile.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality