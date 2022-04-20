Kar Education Team visit Necat British College

Introduction by Chris Elliott…

Many times in the past before Covid-19 showed up, I had the pleasure to witness and wright about many KAR Education Team activities so it was good to see they are active again as reported on the KAR Facebook page.

“Recently, the KAR Education team (including Maggie’s dog Ruby who was rehomed from KAR) had the pleasure of visiting NBC in Alsancak and Lefkosia to talk to 4 classes of 9 and 10 year olds.

Their teacher Meryem Mehmet invited us to go along and talk to them as they were starting a new project in English of `Persuasive writing`. They would be trying to persuade people to adopt a street dog.

The children were very enthusiastic we had some great discussions about what many of them were doing to help with their pets at home and the street animals around them. We talked about what animals need to be happy and healthy and related this to street animals and what they need, but don’t often have, and how the children can help. We also discussed how to be safe around animals including street dogs.

We took the opportunity to talk to them about KAR and what we do. We stressed that one of our many aims at KAR is to find each animal in our Rescue Centre a loving forever home.

We look forward to seeing some of their pieces of writing and hopefully they will be able to visit the centre at a later date.

A big thank you goes out to Meryem Mehmet for inviting us to talk to the children and to the children for the fabulous donations of food for the animals in our rescue centre.”

Photo courtesy of Necat British College