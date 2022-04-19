Esentepe Youngsters make it 10 out of 10

By Richard Beale….

10 wins out of 10 for the Under 21 team unfortunately for them China Bazaar Gençlik Gücü as expected were crowned LEAGUE CHAMPIONS as they hammered bottom team Görnec 11-1.

Details: ESENTEPE KKSK U21 1 MARAŞ GSK U21 0.

Saturday, April 16: AKSA U21 League 1: Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium.

Take nothing away from the Esentepe Under 21 team they have had a magnificent season with very limited resources with many first team call ups, to possibly finish as runners up they have surpassed all expectations. We congratulate Gençlik Gücü they have been the most outstanding team in the League, they should be as they are a big Lefkoşa club backed by wealthy sponsors.

Esentepe need just 1 point with 3 matches remaining to be guaranteed “runners up” spot, a place they richly deserve. Their defence have only conceded 19 goals in 27 matches, they have only let in 1 goal in 10 matches – they have also won their last 10 matches as well.

Like the first team they grounded out a result, they were not at their best, they were wasteful in front of goal but they still came away with the 3 points.

On a very warm afternoon the turning point came when Maraş were reduced to 10 men in the 51st minute when Muzaffa Umut was sent off for striking an opponent.

The only goal of the match came in the 62nd minute following an Atakan corner which was miss hit by EGE CAN AÇIKPORTALI but deceived the goalkeeper and defence to squeeze in. Earlier Ege had missed with harder chances.

Maraş never threatened the Esentepe goal but in injury time had the ball in the net but it was ruled offside.