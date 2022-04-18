BRS News: The Girne HUT Clinic is moving

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information with the approval of the BRS, news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society to their members on 16th April 2022.

RELOCATION OF THE HUT CLINIC

With effect from Saturday 1 May 2022, the BRS clinic which is normally located at ‘The Hut’ (next to the Heartbeat Charity Shop and the British Library in Girne – behind the Post Office) will be relocated to the Park Palace Hotel, but the Clinic times will remain as 10am until 12 noon every Saturday.

Initially this will be for the Summer period but if successful it will be a permanent move.

There is a map showing the location of the Hut and the Park Palace Hotel attached.

We have had to make this change due to the deterioration of the actual building and the fact that there are no facilities at the current venue (no toilet, running water or WiFi)

There is ample parking at the venue, which is in the same road as Sammys Hotel.

We will provide more information prior to the commencement of the new clinic.

Editor’s Note: BRS have an excellent members’ Facebook page which gives information and allows members to ask questions however Facebook is excellent for sharing of information but it is no more than a stream of information and BRS found many questions were being asked time and time again so the BRS team developed BRITBOT on their website where members could retrieve information published on many past subjects.

Readers wishing to learn more of the British Residents’ Society or registration as a member which can be started online please visit their website – https://brstrnc.com or https://brstrnc.com/regform.asp