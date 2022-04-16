CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 223 has arrived

By Chris Elliott….

Are we seeing a reduction in Covid-19 in Northern Cyprus and if so that’s good news. On the downside, the Ukraine War looks like going from bad to worse with the real prospect of Russia becoming even more aggressive and dangerous.

The news is full of claims about food becoming expensive and in short supply and in hindsight had the TRNC Mesaoria Plain been heavily farmed with sunflowers and grain products there would have been an opportunity for the TRNC products to become attractive despite the ongoing RoC attempts to keep the worldwide embargo severe.

