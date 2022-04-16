World Art Day actıvıties were held In Girne

15 April World Art Day Events held in Girne Ramadan Cemil Square in collaboration of the Girne Municipality and İpek Denizli Art Workshop

At the Art Day events held in cooperation with Girne Municipality and İpek Denizli Art Workshop, artists and photographers exhibited their works in open spaces, while writers and poets read their poems using their own voices and had their books signed.

Speaking at the opening, Mayor of Girne Nidai Güngördü said, “I would like to thank İpek and Feyzan Hanım who wanted to reach me and organize such an event during the formation part of the project. We gathered in this square to bring together the knowledge they have accumulated over the years with art lovers. We, as Girne Municipality, provided logistical support to this organization and made an effort to make this event a better one. Mentioning the importance of April 15, Güngördü declared this art day special for Leonardo Da Vinci’s birthday. Art is very important, every branch of art is very important. People dealing with art are loving, tolerant and peace-loving people. I would like to thank everyone who participated in this special day.”

In her speech, İpek Denizli thanked Nidai Güngördü, who is a mayor who recognised her efforts, and said that they have made a lot of effort here and that they decided to organize this important organization in Girne. Denizli thanked all the participants and their efforts.

Feyzan Korur, Ayşe Tural, Zafer Muhtaroğlu, Özlem Karakaşlı, İlkay Adalı, Orkun Bozkurt, Zeynep Yenen, Nurperi Özgener, Gülşen Musa Şenderin, Ferdiye Yurdakul contributed with their books and poems, while the longest painting, ceramic clay work, marbling work and various improvisations were exhibited which were admired by the visitors.

Nevin Halis created the longest painting work and, Leman Cankat showed ceramic clay work between 17:00-19:00pm at the exhibition. Hasan Lostlar, Bedia Kale, Mandana Mehrinia, Candan Behzatoğlu, Zülal Karlıova, İpek Denizli and Tünay Özyay’s paintings and photographs were also exhibited at the event.

While Ayla Öztaşçı created street theater with improvisations and playing cards, Cemal Özgürsel and Ahmet Sunisi emphasized the World Art Day with their music.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality