It was a Birthday Bingo Night at Hati’s Café, in Esentepe

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford ….

Hello Readers,

We had a great night at Hati’s Cafe in Esentepe for Martin’s Bingo on the 12th April 2022.

We also helped the lovely Pat Clap celebrate her 86th birthday with a beautiful chocolate and strawberry birthday cake and Pat had a bingo win too.

The food Hati had prepared was amazing tonight with her special meze followed by steak pie and we finished with a dream crème caramel

Martin and I would like to say well done to all the winners and thank you all for joining us.

Let’s all say a big thank you to Hati for making us all feel so welcome and for providing her delightful food which is so moreish

Please book early for next week and everyone is welcome subject to available seating and please remember times have changed with eyes down at 8.00 pm!

Susie Q Xxxx