Goodbye and Godspeed to Gloria and Bryan Tattersall

Readers mail….

From St Andrews Church, Kyrenia….

On Palm Sunday (10th April 2022) St. Andrew’s bade farewell to two long-serving and dedicated members of the congregation.

Gloria and Bryan Tattersall are sadly leaving us at the end of April to return to the U.K.

Residents for many years in the TRNC, Gloria and Bryan have served St. Andrew’s and the wider community in many capacities. In addition, Gloria, a gifted needlewoman, has produced with other helpers gorgeous patchwork tapestries representing the several seasons of the Church’s Liturgical year, which adorn the sanctuary and add beauty and colour to our worship.

Latterly Gloria has acted as a one-woman linen guild, sourcing and individualising much needed altar linen for St. Andrew’s which has again enhanced our worship.

In appreciation of all that they have given to their beloved St. Andrew’s a painting of Bellapais Abbey by Maxene Schailer was presented to Gloria by Anne Lloyd, a former companion Churchwarden and long time friend of Gloria.

We will miss you and wish you every blessing as this new phase of life opens for you both.