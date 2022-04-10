Entertainment

Susie’s Quiz results for 7th April at the Diiva Restaurant

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz master ….

It was a banging night at Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe for Susie’s Quiz on the 7th of April 2022.

The rounds consisted of, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, Letter Round which this week was Water, Table Top, Danger Round, Music Round, Bump and Nominate.

The results were:

  • 1st          Tyke That
  • 2nd         The Alternatives
  • 3rd          Dunne & Dusted
  • 4th          Birthday Boy
  • 5th          Here’s Johnny
  • 6th          Joint Who Let The Dogs Out and The Socialites
  • 7th          Tyke This
  • 8th          Yorkies
  • 9th          Fork Handles
  • And  the Famous Lemon went to The Shebells

Thank you all for joining us and to Ali Raza and his team and also to Clarisse Cooper for your continued help.

Please book your table for next week as there are only a couple of tables left. We will be going outside very soon enabling more teams to join.

Until next time 

Keeping Quizzing and  Keep Safe

SUSIE Q XXX

PS Happy birthday to Andy Cooper and what a great cake 

