Susie’s Quiz results for 7th April at the Diiva Restaurant

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz master ….
It was a banging night at Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe for Susie’s Quiz on the 7th of April 2022.
The rounds consisted of, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, Letter Round which this week was Water, Table Top, Danger Round, Music Round, Bump and Nominate.
The results were:
- 1st Tyke That
- 2nd The Alternatives
- 3rd Dunne & Dusted
- 4th Birthday Boy
- 5th Here’s Johnny
- 6th Joint Who Let The Dogs Out and The Socialites
- 7th Tyke This
- 8th Yorkies
- 9th Fork Handles
- And the Famous Lemon went to The Shebells
Thank you all for joining us and to Ali Raza and his team and also to Clarisse Cooper for your continued help.
Please book your table for next week as there are only a couple of tables left. We will be going outside very soon enabling more teams to join.
Until next time
Keeping Quizzing and Keep Safe
SUSIE Q XXX
PS Happy birthday to Andy Cooper and what a great cake
Categories: Entertainment, Readers Mail, Social news
Leave a Reply