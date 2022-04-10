Sumarts 6th April Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford …..

Hello readers,

We had a great night of entertainment at Seabreeze Restaurant, Kucuk Erenkoy for Sumarts Karaoke on 6th April 2022.

There was lovely company with us and some really good singing from the diners who were served excellent fish and chips to top the evening,

Thank you all for joining us and also to Mehmet and Claire for always making us feel so welcome and hosting us.

It won’t be too long now before we are all outside and we should have more places for those that love Karaoke singing so please book with us to avoid the disappointment of having a place at our next event.

Keep Singing

Susie Q Xxxxx