Jules Hall is a ATA Facebook winner twice over

For a second consecutive month Jules Hall is the winner of the Anglo Turkish Association Facebook ‘Guess the Celebrity Competition’, having been selected by a draw of all the joint winners at the ATA’s social meal in February, Jules repeated the trick at the association’s March social meal. With 10 people tied for the March winners spot, Jules was picked out of the hat to claim first place by ATA member Malcolm Jeffs.

Jules who was at the social meal received her prize and certificate from the ATA Chairman Philip Lloyd, and told all those at the meal that she was ‘Doubly Pleased to have won twice on the trot even if both times have been by a random draw, and promised to win it without the need for a draw in April’.

Every Facebook post about ATA member clinics contains the image of a well-known celebrity, and members + followers guess who it is by commenting on their answers to the post. The answer is also given in one of the weekly member clinic posts.

The competition which is run every week throughout the month to enable people to start guessing at any time of the month and still be in with a chance of winning a prize, with a winner’s prize every month for the person with the most correct guesses. At the end of the year, Creditwest Bank are giving a fabulous year end price for all competition entrants to compete for.

