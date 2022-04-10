Martin’s Bingo Night at Hati’s Café on 5th April 2022

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford ….

It was a great night at Hati’s Cafe in Esentepe for Martin’s Bingo on the 5th of April 2022

Hati served some beautiful mezes followed by steak pie and all the trimmings and if that was not enough, we then had beautiful coconut chocolate cake. YUMMY can I have some more, please?

We send our congratulations to all the Bingo winners and thank you to all those Bingo lovers for joining us and for helping make it a great evening.’s entertainment.

Please note next week, times change and eyes down will be 8.00 pm and thank you to Hati for hosting us as always and making it such a wonderful evening

Please also book with either Hati or myself and pre order your lovely dinners as soon as possible as places go fast if you want to avoid the disappointment of a place at next week’s event

Susie Q Xxxx