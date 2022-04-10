Rodin, the ‘sculptor of passion’ exhibition in Antalya!

A selection from the private collection of Erbil Arkın, entitled “Rodin, the sculptor of passion” will be exhibited at Antalya Culture and Arts, 13th April to 17th July 2022. The French sculptor, Auguste Rodin (1840-1917) is famously known as the pioneer of modern sculpture.

The exhibition is being held to celebrate the 140th anniversary of the establishment of the Antalya Chamber of Commerce and Industry. 22 works of art chosen from the private collection of Cypriot businessman Erbil Arkın will be exhibited with the cooperation of Arkın University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD) in Girne and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Türkiye.

Antalya Culture and Arts, opened its doors in 2015 with a Picasso exhibition and hosted Andy Warhol in 2016. It is delighted to present art lovers of Antalya with another world-class artist with the Rodin exhibition.

The event has extra significance as it is the second Rodin exhibition in Türkiye after, “The Great Master of Sculpture Rodin in Istanbul”, held at the Sabancı Museum, in 2006. The 22 exhibits will feature iconic artworks like The Kiss, Eternal Springtime, The Falling Man and Eve.

As part of the exhibition, collector Erbil Arkın and the curator Oya Silbery will hold a conversation on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. With Assoc. Professor Ebru Nalan Sülün as moderator, Rodin’s transformative identity in sculpture will be discussed. The conversation will also focus on Erbil Arkın’s interest in fine arts and his passion of Rodin’s artworks resulting in becoming “the biggest Rodin collector of Eastern Mediterranean” and the establishment of Arkın University of Creative Arts and Design.

Organised in parallel with the exhibition the first of AKS Educating Children Workshops will be held on Saturday 16th April for groups of differing ages. They will get to know the great master of modern sculpture, Auguste Rodin, create sculptures more exotic than each other and share an entertaining artistic experience. For adults, a series of seminars will be held from the 12th of May 2022, on “Masters of Sculpture-the Worlds of Masters” when the art of sculpture from the Renaissance to the present day will be described following in the footsteps of the great masters. Running the seminars Associate Professor, Ebru Nalan Sülün will describe the journey of sculpture through time with references to Michelangelo, Giacometti, Picasso, İlhan Koman and contemporary artists who have left their mark on the portrayal of modern sculpture.

The exhibition will take the audience on a journey through ancient mythological times, and Rodin’s deep-rooted romanticism of the 19th Century European sculpture tradition to the 20th century and beyond to the modern era of great artistic adventure. It is running until 17th July 2022.

Antalya Culture and Arts is open on Mondays-Tuesdays-Wednesdays-Fridays-Saturdays from 11:00 to 19:00; on Thursdays from 13:00 to 21:00 and on Sundays from 13:00 to 19:00.

Source (Turkish): Arkın University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD)