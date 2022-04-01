Susie’s Quiz results for 31st March at the Diiva Restaurant

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz master ….

What a great night it was for Susie’s Quiz at the Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe on 31st March 2022!

The rounds were Easy 5, Multiple Choice, Letter Round which this week was Famous People, Music Round, Danger Zone, Table Top, Bump and Nominate.

The results were:

1st Tyke That

2nd Dunne N Dusted

3rd The Shebells

4th The Socialites

5th Alti- Rnatves

6th Anglo Swedes

7th Foundations

8th Fork Handles

And the Famous Lemon went to Hopeful Or Hopeless.

Thank you all for joining us and making our quiz a fun evening and thank you to Ali and his team as always for hosting us so well and not forgetting Clarisse for all her continuous help

Would you believe our quiz is fully booked for next week already.

Best wishes and see you soon.

SUSIE Q Xxxx