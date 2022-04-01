Entertainment

Susie’s Quiz results for 31st March at the Diiva Restaurant

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz master ….

What a great night it was for Susie’s Quiz at the Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe on 31st March 2022!

The rounds were Easy 5, Multiple Choice, Letter Round which this week was Famous People, Music Round, Danger Zone,  Table Top, Bump and Nominate.

The results were:

  • 1st      Tyke That
  • 2nd     Dunne N Dusted
  • 3rd      The Shebells
  • 4th      The Socialites
  • 5th      Alti- Rnatves
  • 6th      Anglo Swedes
  • 7th      Foundations
  • 8th      Fork Handles
  • And the Famous Lemon went to Hopeful Or Hopeless.

Thank you all for joining us and making our quiz a fun evening and thank you to Ali and his team as always for hosting us so well and not forgetting Clarisse for all her continuous help

Would you believe our quiz is fully booked for next week already.

Best wishes and see you soon.

SUSIE Q Xxxx

 

 

 

