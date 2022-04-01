Ertuğruloğlu and Çavuşoğlu hold a joint press conference in Ankara 

TRNC Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, who paid his first official visit to Ankara, met with Foreign Minister of Türkiye Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on 31 March 2022. Following the meeting, a joint press conference was held.

In his speech, Ertuğruloğlu said that the reason why the Cyprus issue has not been resolved for 53 years is the unequal status of the parties on the island, adding that they defend the most correct policy they can defend, sovereign equality and equal international status.

Ertuğruloğlu noted that the Cyprus issue is not only an issue between the Turkish Cypriots and the Greek Cypriots, but also the issue and the protection of the interests of the Turkish nation in the Eastern Mediterranean and said “It is a national cause”.

Ertuğruloğlu stated that the most painful years of the Turkish Cypriots were experienced when there were soldiers called UNFICYP on the island and noted that the withdrawal of the UNFICYP from the island does not have any negativity in terms of peace and security of the Turkish Cypriots. The Minister also added “If the UN thinks we are doomed to them, they are wrong. If they choose to extend the mandate of the UNFICYP without our opinion, there will be steps we need to take”.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that they discussed matters such as the Cyprus issue, Maraş and the Eastern Mediterranean and emphasized that they would continue to work together for the sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriots.

Noting that they support the steps taken in Maraş, Çavuşoğlu said, “The opening of Maraş complies with international law. It aims to eliminate existing grievances, not to create new grievances,” he said.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office