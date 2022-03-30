27th March, World Theatre Day, message from Mayor Güngördü

The Mayor of Girne, Nidai Güngördü, issued the following message to mark World Theatre Day, 27th March.

“Of the many branches of the arts, the theatre is one of the most expressive of every human emotion. It has become a means of conveying the most meaningful feelings and thoughts of society.

The arts are the means of disseminating peace, tolerance, unity, solidarity, love, and respect in an aesthetic manner, to humanity. The theatre being one of the most important branches of the arts to provide cultural development is the tool for transferring artistic appreciation to society in the most effective way. With its teachings, affection, beauty, enlightened thoughts and tolerance it plays an important role in the development of societies. In unifying and bringing peoples together it is one of the oldest branches of the arts in human history.

The great leader Mustafa Kemal ATATÜRK emphasising the importance of engaging in the arts said societies which did not do so meant that they severed one of their lifeblood carriers. As the municipal authority, we also attach great importance to the arts and artists by arranging courses. It must not be forgotten that being in the audience as opposed to merely ‘following theatre’, means giving the greatest support possible to the arts and artists.

I hope that capacity audiences laughing together, crying together and thinking together, will give the recognition they deserve to theatre art and artists. The staff of Girne Municipality Theatre Studio are to be congratulated for having spared no effort, either front or backstage, in the development, appreciation, and presentation of the theatre to the masses. I also offer my congratulations of this meaningful day to all theatre staff and theatre lovers of the world.”

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality