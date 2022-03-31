A warm sunny Mothers Day celebration at Vicky’s Kitchen

Vicky’s Kitchen in Ozankoy did it again with a superb Mothers Day celebration in glorious Northern Cyprus sunshine.

This outstanding venue had 30 people who enjoyed a three-course Sunday lunch thanks to Vicky in her Kitchen and Alan with his staff Adi and Joshua who looked after the guests’ needs and made them feel at home.

Many regular customers attended with friends new to Vicky’s Kitchen who no doubt will return again.

Vicky’s Kitchen is planning a barbecue event for St George’s Day on Saturday the 23rd of April and the music will be provided by Eddie Hollely who has done a fabulous job at previous events.

It was heartwarming to see so many people enjoying nonstop conversation in what could be the beginning of our long awaited Spring weather.

Vickie’s Kitchen has said thank you to all the guests for coming and making the day so enjoyable and a special thank you to Wendy Toms for inviting many of her friends and confirming their menu choices which helped with the food preparation and eased the pressure on the serving team.