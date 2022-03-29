Children’s Mouth and Teeth screening in Girne

Girne Municipality in cooperation with Dr Suat Günsel University Hospital of Kyrenia, Dental Hospital, arranged free mouth and tooth screening on Thursday and Friday, 24-25 March 2022

50 children from Karaoğlanoğlu Primary School attended the clinic on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

It has been reported that 50 more children from Martyr Hasan Cafer Primary School attended on Friday 25 March.

Assistant Heads Berna Cellatoğlu and Özle Işıman accompanied classes 1,2,3 and 5 from Karaoğlanoğlu Primary School. The screening session was attended by Girne Mayor, Nidai Güngördü, Assistant Dean of the University of Kyrenia Faculty of Dentistry. Assoc. Professor, Ferdiye Küçük, Research Assistant Dr. Ecem Makas and trainee physicians for the Department of Pedodontics.

In his speech about the screening, Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü pointed out the importance of dental health at an early age. With regular check-ups, the culture arising from the child’s relationship with the doctor, and getting into the habit of regular brushing, would ensure that the the child headed for a trouble-free dental future.

Güngördü said that Girne Municipality had arranged this event with the cooperation of the local Dr Suat Günsel University Hospital of Kyrenia. He offered his thanks to the Hospital and to İleli Market which had donated 100 free toothbrushes to the children.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality