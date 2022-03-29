Children having fun painting stones in Girne

A stone painting event for children was held at the Girne Municipality Social Life Centre to mark Forest Week, 21-26th March.

The children had hours of fun drawing and painting trees on stones. The aim was to stress the importance of Forest Week and raise their appreciation of trees.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü quoting the Turkish proverb “only tender trees bend”, pointed out the importance of receiving education from an early age. He said Girne Municipality had adopted operating in a social capacity.

“We organise events like these” Güngördü said, “because we appreciate the importance of introducing art and artistry to children and the young. Growing up engaged in the arts they will mature in a culture of love, tolerance and peace”.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality