March 26th Karaoke Night at Hati’s Cafe, Esentepe

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford ….

What a great night we had at Hati’s Café, Esentepe for Sumarts Karaoke on 26th March 2022.

We had Pumpkin soup followed by The Best chicken and lamb kleftiko and homemade cake as well so Hati, your food is just amazing and delicious.

There was some amazing singing tonight and entertainment at our Karaoke with lots of laughter and a great atmosphere.

Thank you all who joined us and safe journeys to Adam Budd, we will never forget you!.

Please book with us for the next Karaoke which is every Friday.

Thank you to Hati as always for hosting us.

Stay Happy.

Susie Q Xxxx