Susie’s Quiz results for 24th March at the Diiva Restaurant

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz master ….

We had a banging night for Susie’s Quiz at a fully packed Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe on the 24th March 2022

The rounds consisted of, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, The Letter Round which this week was high street shops, Danger Zone, A Table Top, A Music Round, Bump and Nominate plus, the Skeleton Game.

There was lots of laughter and a few Shut Ya Gobs with our quizzers who enjoyed themselves as usual.

  • 1st      Tyke That
  • 2nd    The Socialites
  • 3rd     Dunne N Dusted
  • 4th    JOINT, Who Let The Dogs Out and The Shebells
  • 5th     Foundations
  • 6th     Fork Handles
  • 7th     Girls Aloud
  • The famous Susie Lemon went to the Anglo Swedes

Thank you to Ali Raza and his team for hosting us and Clarisse who always gives us so much help and of course not forgetting the quizzers who make our Quiz Night so successful

Keep Quizzing, Keep Smiling and Keep Safe.

Susie  Q   Xxxxx 

 

 

 

