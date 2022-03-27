Susie’s Quiz results for 24th March at the Diiva Restaurant

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz master ….

We had a banging night for Susie’s Quiz at a fully packed Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe on the 24th March 2022

The rounds consisted of, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, The Letter Round which this week was high street shops, Danger Zone, A Table Top, A Music Round, Bump and Nominate plus, the Skeleton Game.

There was lots of laughter and a few Shut Ya Gobs with our quizzers who enjoyed themselves as usual.

1st Tyke That

2nd The Socialites

3rd Dunne N Dusted

4th JOINT, Who Let The Dogs Out and The Shebells

5th Foundations

6th Fork Handles

7th Girls Aloud

The famous Susie Lemon went to the Anglo Swedes

Thank you to Ali Raza and his team for hosting us and Clarisse who always gives us so much help and of course not forgetting the quizzers who make our Quiz Night so successful

Keep Quizzing, Keep Smiling and Keep Safe.

Susie Q Xxxxx