2 Birthdays and a Proposal at Seabreeze Restaurant Karaoke Night

What a great night it was for Sumarts Karaoke at Seabreeze Restaurant, Kucuk Erenkoy on 23rd March 2022.

What more could you ask than celebrating Mehmet Dirmitas and Nicky’s birthdays and also celebrating a surprise marriage proposal from John to Sam who said YES so we send big congratulations to you both and wish you all the best for the future.

The power cut came and went and it certainly was an entertaining night with some fantastic singing. The Turkish singing was very good, especially by Cuma who sang RAP unbelievably well and also we cannot forget Mehmet and John’s little act with brooms singing, “I want to break free” which was very funny and Freddy Mercury would have been so proud of these two guys.

It was another busy night with yummy fish and chips to round off another great evening at the Seabreeze. .

Thank you to Claire and Mehmet for hosting us and thank you to all the singers and everyone who joined us and made it a night to remember.

Let’s hope for some warmer weather very soon

Susie Q Xxxx