TRNC FM Ertuğruloğlu called on OIC to take action on Cyprus

Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu gave a speech at the “Partnership for Unity, Justice and Development” themed 48th Foreign Ministers Council Meeting of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held in Islamabad.

In his speech, Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu emphasized that it is high time to implement the decisions of the Islamic Cooperation, which envisaged the lifting of the inhumane isolation imposed on the Turkish Cypriot people.

Minister Ertuğruloğlu also called on the Member States to fight together in order to solve the common problems faced by the Islamic World.

Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu also held bilateral meetings with his counterparts at the sidelines of the OIC 48th Foreign Ministers Council Meeting.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office