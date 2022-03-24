Girne Municipality Buse Aksay Park was opened with a ceremony

President Ersin Tatar, Speaker of the Assembly Zorlu Töre, some ministers, deputies, Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü, and Buse’s family and loved ones attended the ceremony.

Buse’s mother, Gülesen Aksay, who made the first speech at the opening, noted that they lost their daughter at a very young age six months ago and they went through great pain and said that they will continue to undertake social responsibility projects to keep her memory alive.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü also stated that they are happy to help such a park come to life in order to keep Buse’s name alive, and that from the first day the issue was brought to the city council, the council members played a major role in the formation of the park by voting positively.

Güngördü wished patience to the grieving family and thanked everyone who contributed and participated in the opening of the park.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality