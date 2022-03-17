Martin’s Bingo at Hati’s Cafe, Esentepe on 15th March 2022

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford ….

What a great night it was, at Hati’s Cafe in Esentepe on the 15th March 2022 for Martin’s Bingo.

The food that Hati had prepared was excellent with great homemade soup, followed by Steak pie and all the trimmings in a lovely warm and inviting atmosphere. What more could you ask for?

Thank you to Hati for hosting us and you made us feel very much at home and so welcome.

Well done to all the Bingo winners and all the other players for joining us and do please pre-book your seats and meals for the next Bingo Night with Martin as It is getting very popular and busy!

Keep Safe and Keep Smiling

Susie Q Xxxx