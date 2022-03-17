ARUCAD Fires Up Girne Special Education Students

During their visit to the ARUCAD Ceramics Workshop with their teachers, the students of Girne Special Education and Business Education School had the chance to fire the ceramics they had previously prepared in special kilns.

Later they went through the painting and glazing process of their creations. Led by ARUCAD Ceramics Department Lecturer Mümine Özdemirağ Yağ, the students received information about career opportunities in the field of ceramics, as well as learning the intricacies of ceramic making and glazing.

The Dean of ARUCAD Design Faculty, at Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD) who organized the event, Prof. Dr. Burcu Toker said; “These courses are of great importance in integrating children with special education needs fully into the society including the world of employment. We believe that similar training and activities that enable children to experience art should continue to increase. In this regard, it is the responsibility of all in society to contribute their best so that our children can have a happier future.

I would like to thank our Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi for his sensitivity and support with this project. I would also like to thank our Instructor Mümine Özdemirağ Yağ, who provided the training, and everyone else who contributed to the event.”

Source (Turkish): Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD)