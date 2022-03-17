The Buse Aksay childrens playground ıs openıng

The Girne Municipality Buse Aksay Park, located on Büyükünal Paşa Street (West of the 20 July Stadium), opens on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at 10:00 am.

The name of Buse Aksay, who is mourned by her friends and family due to her untimely loss in 2021 will be immortalized at the playground named after her which will be opened by President Ersin Tatar.

Buse Aksay, sadly died at the young age of 28 years despite all the treatment given to her in the hospital where she was taken after developing a sudden illness.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality