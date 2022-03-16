Susie’s Big Music Quiz 14th March results at the Diiva Restaurant

Readers mail ….

Susie L Ford …. Quiz Master ….

What a great night it was at the Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe for Susies Big Music Quiz on the 14th March 2022 and even though it was freezing cold, we had a good turnout with quizzers coming to join us for another fun night.

The rounds consisted of, TV. The 1970s, Food and Drink, Rock n Roll, Paul McCartney, A Table Top, and the Big 20.

The results were.

1 st Dunne N Dusted

2 nd The Shebells

3 rd Tyke That

4 th Betcha By Golly Wow

And the Famous Lemon went to The Undesirables.

Thank you all for joining us and thank you also to Robin Lavender for helping us and to Ali Raza and his team for hosting us with yummy food and brilliant service.

The Next Big Music Quiz will be in April on a date to be advised.

Keep Music Happy and Keep Warm

Susie Q Xxxx