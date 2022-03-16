Readers Mail

Susie’s Big Music Quiz 14th March results at the Diiva Restaurant

By on ( Leave a comment )

Readers mail ….
Susie L Ford …. Quiz Master ….

What a great night it was at the Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe for Susies Big Music Quiz on the 14th March 2022 and even though it was freezing cold,  we had a good turnout with quizzers coming to join us for another fun night.

The rounds consisted of, TV. The 1970s, Food and Drink, Rock n Roll, Paul McCartney, A Table Top, and the Big 20.

The results were.

  • 1st    Dunne N Dusted
  • 2nd   The Shebells
  • 3rd    Tyke That
  • 4th   Betcha By Golly Wow
  • And  the Famous Lemon went to The Undesirables.

Thank you all for joining us and thank you also to Robin Lavender for helping us and to Ali Raza and  his team for hosting us with yummy food and brilliant service.

The Next Big Music Quiz will be in April on a date to be advised.

Keep Music Happy and Keep Warm 

Susie Q Xxxx

 

 

 

 

Categories: Readers Mail, Reviews

Tagged as: , , ,

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.