The play “AWARD” was put on stage in Girne

Girne and Çatalköy Municipalities, have staged a play entitled “The Award”, at the Girne Municipality Chamber Theatre on Friday, March 11th, 2022. This was as part of the “Theatre Days Activities” programme and was performed observing pandemic rules.

The show was attended by the Mayor of Girne, Nidai Güngördü, the Mayor of Ayvalık Mesut Ergin, and Council members of both municipalities. It was staged by the Gibetsu Youth company and enjoyed by a good crowd of theatre lovers.

Girne Mayor, Nidai Güngördü, in his speech at the theatre, said that they had thus taken the first steps of future cooperation between Girne and Ayvalık Municipalities, now that they had been twinned.

Güngördü pointed out that theatre performances were a result of all Arts and it was very important that they were encouraged because unless the unifying power of art prevailed, wars would never cease. He said that the theatre tradition of Girne Municipality had been going for many a year and that young people were the cornerstones of maintaining this tradition.

Güngördü also expressed his thanks to everyone who had contributed to the creation of the beautiful atmosphere there and to the members of the Municipal Council who were always on hand.

Source (Turkish): Girne MunicipalityState