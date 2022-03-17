St Andrew’s Church, Kyrenia, needs your help

Introduction by Chris Elliott….

This message has been published for all who care and have an interest in the future life and work of the parish of St Andrew’s Church, Kyrenia.

“We need to think seriously about the future of the parish of St Andrew’s and how we are going to continue to carry out God’s work for us here and now.

We must also try to determine how we can fill the role of chaplain to steer us on this course.

The old models no longer work as we come to terms with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on congregational numbers;

Brexit and the restrictions on cross-green line activities and travel in a diocese which covers two separate jurisdictions; the new residency requirements here in the TRNC; and the financial situation in which the diocese and the parish find ourselves among other things.

The church and its ministry belong to us all and the Church Council would like to hear your thoughts and opinions to help with our future planning. To this end we plan to hold two informal gatherings.

These will be held in the Church Hall on Saturday 19th March & Saturday 2nd April, 10.00am to 12.00 noon.

Refreshments will be available. Note: these meetings are not restricted to those who attend church.”