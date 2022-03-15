The ATA Blue Cap Recycling Scheme keeps growing

The Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus (ATA) are pleased to announce two new bottle top collection box locations for its blue plastic bottle top recycling scheme that turns plastic bottle tops into useful items for those in need, such as wheelchairs for the Orthopaedic Disabled Association in Lefkoşa.

In recent day’s both the ARUCAD University in Girne and the Olive Press Bowls Club in Lapta have agreed to donate their own plastic blue bottle tops to the ATA recycling scheme, and also have ATA collection boxes located on their premises in order to encourage others to donate bottle tops as well.

Vacide Goren of the ARUCAD University commented that the University was pleased to be able to encourage its students to participate in such a worthwhile scheme whilst at the same time teaching them to understand the benefits that such a scheme has on our environment!

Whist, Martin, and Ann Appleton of the Olive Press Bowls Club were equally enthusiastic saying “we see supporting the ATA in this scheme is beneficial for everyone concerned in this wonderful scheme especially those who will receive wheelchairs via the scheme”.

ATA Chairman Philip Lloyd, said, “our recycling scheme is exclusively to provide wheelchairs for the TRNC Orthopaedic Disabled Association so that those less fortunate than ourselves can have the opportunity of becoming mobile through the simple deed of donating blue plastic bottle tops”.

More information on the ATA Recycling Scheme can be found on the Recycling Page of the Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus website:

www.angloturkishassociation.com

Anglo Turkish Association

The friendly listening association with a heart, supporting good causes in Northern Cyprus for the benefit of everyone