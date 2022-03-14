President Tatar slams GC side for politicising sports over F1 helmet

President Ersin Tatar on Sunday 13th March accused the Greek Cypriot side of using sports to underline trite complaints after F1 driver Sebastian Vettel had a TRNC flag on his helmet.

Vettel removed the Turkish Cypriot flag from his helmet after the Greek Cypriot Automobile Association complained to the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), but Tatar said the move showed the Greek Cypriot administration maintains its hostile attitude towards the flag even in a war environment as innocent civilians are being killed and a human tragedy is being experienced elsewhere.

Speaking to the TAK news agency, Tatar said Greek Cypriots used the international medium of sports, as a tool for their political purposes and old complaints.

“This outdated mentality, which confuses politics with sports and defends the continuation of unjust and inhumane isolation, cannot be a positive contribution either to sports or to humanity to attain peace and

brotherhood,” he said.

Tatar added that no political manoeuvre or step could change the fact that Turkish Cypriots have existed in Cyprus for hundreds of years in peace, freedom, and security.

Referring to the Cyprus problem, he said the island had entered a new era, repeating his position in favour of a two-state solution in Cyprus based on sovereign equality.

He added that the Turkish Cypriot side will continue to advocate with determination its new policy based on the cooperation of two sovereign states and draw attention to the unjust and inhumane embargoes Turkish Cypriots are being subjected to.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office