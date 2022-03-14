ATA held their 34th Annual General Meeting

The 34th Annual General Meeting of the Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus (ATA) took place at the Arkin University of Creative Art and Design under the watchful eye of its founder Erbil Arkin. Addressing the meeting, Erbil welcomed the ATA to the university saying that it was an honour for the university to host such a prestigious Northern Cyprus organisation, stating, ”The ATA has a special place in the hearts of people in the TRNC, so both myself and the university are pleased to be able to help this great association whenever possible”.

The meeting was carried out by the Davan Chairman for the day, Richard Bradley, who undertook his duties with the expertise of a seasoned professional, ably assisted by Gülter Kuran and Caroline Houghton.

Following informative speeches by the ATA chairman Philp Lloyd and its treasurer Tim Morgan, along with the usual business matters of any AGM, a new ATA committee was elected (details can be found on the ATA’s website), and the meeting was concluded with a presentation of flowers by Philip to retiring long standing committee members Caroline Houghton and Nicky Montgomery, both of whom were equally surprised and delighted by such a gesture.

After the AGM, many members dined in the university’s canteen where the topic of conversation was centred around the hospitality given to them by the ARUCAD university, along with the way the information given to them by Philip and Tim during the meeting, in particular about its ‘donations to Good Causes’ in the coming year was done in such an easy to understand manner.

Information about the association’s AGM including photographs taken at the meeting can be viewed on the 2022 Events Page of the ATA website: – www.angloturkishassociation.com Facebook Group or Facebook Page

The friendly listening association with a heart supporting good causes in Northern Cyprus for the benefit of everyone