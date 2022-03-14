An Afternoon to Forget in Esentepe!

By Richard Beale….

It had to happen sometime and of course, it had to happen to Esentepe, with bottom placed Görneç after 21 attempts won their first match of the season, and fully deserved it as well.

Details : GÖRNEÇ GSK 1 ESENTEPE KKSK 0.

Saturday March 12, 2022: AKSA League 1: Görneç Üç Şehitler Stadium

Weather: Dry, cloudy, bitterly cold wind.

The highlights for me today was :

(1) The beautiful picturesque drive over the mountains to Görneç.

(2) Our prematch kebab at Efsane’nin Yerli , Serdarlı which was awesome

(3) Our after match beers at the Green and White, Esentepe afterward and STİLL ONLY ONLY 12TL !.

In between those hours, there was a football match – was there? I have forgotten it already!

No, I am being dis-respectable to Görneç, and I congratulate them on their first win of the season, as I said before in my prematch report, Esentepe were worried about this match as they were odds-on favourites to win, the pressure was all on them and my fears were proved to be right.

A poor crowd made up mainly of Esentepe supporters were trying to keep warm on a bitterly cold afternoon. Esentepe was hit by injuries and suspensions their small squad already stretched beyond the limits but that doesn’t take anything away from Görneç performance. Esentepe were woeful, they didn’t turn up, right from the start Görneç took the game to them, pressurised them, and created the best chances.

Since the winters break Görneç have been very unlucky, that elusive victory should have come earlier, they are a far better team than their league position suggests, it’s just unfortunate that Esentepe were the team to be on the receiving end of Görneç’s first win.

In the opening 30 minutes, it was all Görneç that created the better chances, they hit the post, and Esentepe goalkeeper Onur made a couple of handy saves.

Görnec left winger MEHMET ÖZSOY was a constant thorn to Esentepe, with his speed and trickery.

LEVENT AKÇAĞIL (dark strip) heads the only goal of the match.

Görneç took the lead in the 35th minute following a free kick on the left that was partially cleared to Esentepe’s Tuğra who unfortunately lost possession of the ball which was whipped in by Mehmet İnce where LEVENT AKÇAĞIL to send a low header past Onur 1-0. Esentepe Coach Davut Kansu concerned with Esentepe’s poor showing made two tactical substitutions in the 40th minute, with Mahmut Izoğlu who has been out all season with injury replacing Ismet and Hüseyin Türcan making a rare appearance replacing Tuğra.

Esentepe only had their best chance of the match, came in the 44th minute when a long ball sprung Görneç offside trap, Hüseyin Deynekli fastening onto it but the little speedy attacker finished poorly shooting over the bar. HALF TIME SCORE: 1-0

Esentepe continued to look out of sorts and after 55 minutes 19 year old Esentepe Under 21 striker Şahın Erdoğan making his first senior inclusion with the first team replaced Hüseyin Ermış.

Word must have got out that the Görneç village team was on the brink of their first victory as suddenly more and more cars and spectators were in evidence around the ground.

Esentepe saw more of the ball, but they still struggled to string passes together and never really threatened Görneç goalkeeper Hasan Bilal who had very little to do.

Another debutant from the Under 21 team top goalscorer Dursun Ali Karal came on in the 75th minute in replace of Nersin as Esentepe had run out of ideas and options.

Görneç continued to threaten on breakaways Mehmet Özsoy a constant threat set up Abdurrahman whose effort was blocked by Onur.

In injury time Onur was again forced into action again diving to his left to push away a Levent shot for a corner.

As referee Ömer blew the final whistle jubilant Görneç players and Coaching staff joined in celebrations, finally the monkey was off their back that the first victory had come – it was fully deserved maybe too late to save them from relegation but let them enjoy the moment. FULL TIME SCORE : 1-0

SUMMING UP; Let’s not take anything away from Görnec that was a deserved win. Esentepe could not string together any moves or concerted pressure and or have possession. With such a small squad available to him Coach Davut Kansu options were obviously limited. The Coach obviously not happy with his team’s efforts quite rightly made two earlier substitutions in the first half using his two most experienced replacements available to him Mahmut and Hüseyin Türcan after that he had nowhere to go – just untried youngsters. Too many players were off form and only Emre Mutlu in the first half was anywhere near their true form. Esentepe had to be grateful to goalkeeper Onur who made a number of good saves to keep the score down to a single goal.